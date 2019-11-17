George Kittle, Matt Breida reportedly won’t play on Sunday for 49ers

As the 49ers try to rebound from their first loss of the season after playing for 70 minutes on a Monday night, they’ll be missing a pair of key offensive players.

According to ESPN, tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and running back Matt Breida (ankle) are expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both officialy are listed as doubtful.

Kittle suffered his injuries 17 days ago, in a Thursday night game against the Cardinals. The team has not provided any specific information regarding his condition, saying only that an MRI showed that Kittle has “issues” with the knee and the ankle.

“He’s definitely better this week than he was last week,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “I want him to be healthy throughout this year. . . . Kittle won’t allow us to ever rule him out until it’s right at game time because he’s done some pretty amazing things here in the last couple of years. . . I mean, he played through the game two weeks ago with the same deal, so that’s why he’s a guy that you never count out.”

Kittle apparently will be counted out for today, which makes sense given the games that are waiting for the 49ers in next three weeks after their rematch with Arizona: Packers, at Ravens, at Saints.