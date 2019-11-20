George Kittle, Matt Breida, Emmanuel Sanders among 49ers out of practice

The 49ers were missing a lot of offensive players at practice on Wednesday.

Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) were all out of the first practice session of the week. The 49ers play the Packers on Sunday night.

Kittle and Breida both missed last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals after being listed as doubtful. Staley was ruled out for that game and is expected to miss more time after having surgery.

They were also missing kicker Robbie Gould (quad) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring). Gould has missed the last two games and Ford is reportedly on track to miss the game against Green Bay.