The 49ers have played 70 seasons in the National Football League after four seasons (1946 to ‘49) in the All-America Football Conference.

As the 49ers prepare for the organization's 75th season, it gives us reason to look back on the top plays in franchise history.

It's subjective, of course. We tried to take into account historical significance, so a play that happens in the postseason is weighted in a way that reflects that. But some great plays simply stand on their own, regardless of when it occurred.

What follows is a list of the top 20 plays in 49ers history, beginning the countdown with Nos. 20 through No. 16.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





George Kittle makes 49ers' top plays in franchise history: No. 20-16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area