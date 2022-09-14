George Kittle ‘made a lot of progress’ with groin injury, still not practicing for 49ers

The 49ers on Wednesday will take the practice field to begin on-field preparations for their Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks. They’ll do so again without tight end George Kittle who missed Week 1 with a groin injury. He’s yet to practice in the regular season.

Shanahan delivered the bad news prior to Wednesday’s session, but he did have some optimism that Kittle will be able to get some practice in.

“Yeah, he’s made a lot of progress,” Shanahan said. “So hopefully we’ll have better luck this week.”

Kittle didn’t practice at all before being listed as questionable on the Week 1 injury report. Shanahan said the team decided Saturday night the star tight end wouldn’t play in Chicago.

It surely would’ve been better news for San Francisco had Kittle at least had limited participation Wednesday, but he can still get back Thursday or Friday and get on track to make his 2022 season debut.

List

The good and the bad from the 49ers' ugly Week 1 loss

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire