George Kittle injures foot in 49ers-Seahawks; X-rays show no fracture

Kittle injures foot vs. Seahawks; X-rays reveal no fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to leave the 49ers' game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury, his favorite target also exited the game with a foot injury.

George Kittle went to the 49ers' locker room in the fourth quarter and did not return in the eventual 37-27 loss to the Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that X-rays showed no fracture on Kittle's foot, but the tight end will be getting an MRI on Monday.

Kittle wasn't much of a factor in Sunday's game prior to his injury, catching two of his four targets for 39 yards.

He left the game after making a remarkable catch on a throw from backup QB Nick Mullens, who replaced Garoppolo just a few plays prior.

Given the 49ers have a quick turnaround before playing the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 9, it would not be a surprise if Kittle misses some time.