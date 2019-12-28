George Kittle knows beating Seahawks vital to 49ers' Super Bowl hopes

The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season long, and many believe they will be the team to run through the NFC gauntlet and make it to Miami.

While the 12-3 49ers might be the most complete team in the NFC, their road to Super Bowl LIV will get a lot harder if they don't secure a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the winner-take-all battle Sunday at CenturyLink Field. A win would give the 49ers the NFC West title, the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, while a loss would send them to the No.5 seed and a date with the NFC East champion in the Wild Card Round.

Star tight end George Kittle is aware of how important a win Sunday is to the 49ers' dreams of Super Bowl glory.

"I think the biggest thing this weekend is just winning the game," Kittle said on 95.7 The Game on Thursday. "That just sets us up for success. There's all these stats out there that say the No. 1 or No. 2 seed wins the NFC almost every single year just because the road to the Super Bowl is so difficult, especially in the NFC. So we're just focused on the game and trying to set ourselves up for success."

Kittle is correct in noting the importance of getting a top seed. The last seven NFC champions have entered the playoffs as either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The 2011 New York Giants were the last NFC team to win the conference without a first-round bye. Eli Manning led the 9-7 Giants to road playoff wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and 49ers before beating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

While the 49ers have the talent to win what likely would be three consecutive road games in the playoffs, things get a lot easier if the road to Miami runs through Levi's Stadium.

The only way that happens is if the 49ers can win in Seattle for the first time since 2011. Their Super Bowl hopes just might hang in the balance.

