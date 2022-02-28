George Kittle jokingly dodges Tom Brady-to-49ers question

Kittle jokingly dodges Brady-to-49ers question at NHL game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Like everyone else, George Kittle has heard the rumbling about Tom Brady unretiring to join the 49ers for one last run.

But that doesn't mean the 49ers star tight end has any inside information about the veracity of those rumblings or if San Francisco does indeed intend to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Kittle was rinkside Saturday during the Nashville Predators' game vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning and spoke to TNT for a few minutes. During the end of his interview, Kittle was asked about Brady possibly joining the 49ers, and the 28-year-old jokingly ducked the question.

"I think I'm off the air now," Kittle joked. "Sorry, you're breaking up. I can't hear you. I know just about as much as all you guys."

The 49ers are expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and turn the page to 21-year-old Trey Lance. But if Brady does decide he wants to play one more season, the 49ers would check all the boxes for the legendary signal-caller.

The 49ers invested a lot of capital in moving up in the 2021 draft to select Lance. They have already burned one year of his rookie contract.

Teams have a small window to win with a quarterback on a rookie deal, but adding Brady to a team that was a quarterback away from the Super Bowl this past season might be worth it.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast