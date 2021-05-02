George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo show kindness in pandemic gesture

Kittle, Jimmy G respond to young fans' letters during pandemic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers roster is filled with personalities who love to engage with fans in-person and on social media, one of the biggest being tight end George Kittle. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not active on social media but joined Kittle in responding to a young fans' letters during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, we wanted our son to keep practicing writing. So he mailed probably 20-ish Cards to NFL players across the league with letters. He got back three cards. 2 from Jimmy G and 1 from George Kittle. #pro #hero — Zane Muntz (@zanemuntz) May 1, 2021

What better way to practice your writing than being pen-pals with two NFL stars? Young fans across the country should take note.

Out of 20 total players who received letters from this young man, it's pretty cool that the only players who responded were members of the 49ers organization.

Garoppolo has been a beloved member of the 49ers organization ever joining the team at the end of the 2017 season. Even after the team drafted his replacement in rookie Trey Lance, Garoppolo will continue to have a big fan in this young man for a very long time.

