George Kittle injury update: 49ers TE questionable vs. Panthers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle injured his hamstring this week in practice and remains questionable for the 49ers game against the Panthers. We break down the fantasy implications.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle injured his hamstring Wednesday at practice, making him questionable against the Carolina Panthers Sunday. Kittle was a limited participant in practice the remainder of the week and will not be at 100 percent if he plays in the 49ers season opener.

Fantasy Impact: San Francisco's fifth-round pick will likely not make an impact in Week 1. Kittle is expected to take over full-time TE duties from Vance McDonald who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. Kyle Shanahan did not prioritize a tight end in his offense in Atlanta or Washington so I'm curious how Kittle's production will be once he gets healthy. For Week 1, I would steer clear of Kittle until he proves he's healthy and worth a start.