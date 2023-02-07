George Kittle has some ideas to improve Pro Bowl Games

George Kittle shined in the NFL’s revamped edition of the Pro Bowl. He helped the NFC grab a win in dodgeball, then grabbed the game-winning touchdown in the flag football game. Now he wants to help the games improve.

The NFL removed the “real” football game from its Pro Bowl festivities, and replaced it with flag football and a handful of other events like dodgeball, precision passing and a longest drive golf contest. In all there were 10 events, but Kittle wants more.

Kittle, while talking to NFC coach Eli Manning, had some additional games the NFL should put on its all-star weekend. He told Manning he wants to see softball or kickball and a paintball tournament.

It’s hard to imagine the NFL leaning into an idea that involves players shooting guns at one another, but kickball/softball could be a real possibility if they want to incorporate non-football events.

