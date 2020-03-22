George Kittle honors Nick Mullens' birthday with well-endowed nickname

Nick Foles and Nick Mullens apparently don't just share first names.

Mullens' 49ers teammate George Kittle wished the backup quarterback a happy birthday via his Instagram story on Saturday. Kittle referred to Mullens by the initials "BDN," seemingly alluding to the Chicago Bears quarterback's ... well-endowed nickname.

Nick Mullens and Nick Foles apparently share ... nick-names pic.twitter.com/rVp4rwsbUa — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) March 22, 2020

You don't need me to tell you what "BDN" stands for, but the two QBs have more in common than NSFW aliases.

Foles famously led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He backed up franchise quarterback Carson Wentz that season, taking over after the promising signal-caller's season ended due to injury.

Mullens, like Foles, succeeded a franchise QB after a season-ending injury -- albeit not as directly. C.J. Beathard first took over for Jimmy Garoppolo after he tore his ACL during the 2018 season, and Mullens started the final eight games of the campaigh.

Though he didn't lead the 49ers to an improbable playoff spot, Mullens acquitted himself well in limited action. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mullens officially passed Beathard on the 49ers' depth chart, but San Francisco still opted to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. It's conceivable Mullens takes Foles' path and eventually starts elsewhere this season, however, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco wrote last month that the 49ers would be open-minded about trading a QB.

With (apparently) the same nickname, Mullens is well on his way to following Foles' (apparently) large footsteps.

