How George Kittle hilariously prophesied 49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade

Kittle shares how he manifested 49ers' big trade for CMC

The 49ers Faithful have George Kittle and John Lynch to thank for the blockbuster trade for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Although, not necessarily in that order.

Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Whitey Gleason and Ray Ratto on Wednesday, where he was asked about his initial reaction to San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey, a move that he had been manifesting for years.

“I’ve been speaking this into existence for about two years,” Kittle said. “Me and Christian have been pretty good friends for a while. I told him, ‘Hey, we just gotta get you in our run game and I promise you, you’re gonna have a really good time.’ It finally happened.”

Kittle was playing video games when the news first broke on the night of Oct. 20 and his reaction nearly cost him a new controller.

"When it finally happened I was actually in the middle of playing some video games with my buddies that are on other teams," Kittle said. "One of them was like 'hey you guys just traded for Christian McCaffrey.' I about threw my controller through my screen. Called him up right away.

"It’s very exciting. Christian’s a hell of a football player. All-Pro at two different positions in one year. Pretty awesome. He’s a phenomenal football player. He’s a great human being, he’s great for our locker room. The longer he’s in our system, the more he’s gonna figure it out, the more it’s gonna click for him. I think he’s gonna produce at a very, very high rate to us.”

After successfully willing the trade into existence, Kittle gets to team up with his new All-Pro teammate for years to come.

