How George Kittle helped Dolphins tight end Tyler Kroft

MIAMI GARDENS — George Kittle is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL and also one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

So, yes, Tyler Kroft hugely benefited from spending his 8th pro season in San Francisco.

Not only does the Dolphins' newest veteran tight end have experience in the Dolphins' system. But he took a lot away from what Kittle did after the catch.

"Making a move or a double move, just getting in your mind that you’re taking that ball to the end zone every time you get it," Kroft said after a Dolphins' practice this week. "Not just doing the drop-step. The drop-step is good. But taking that drop-step to the next level."

Kroft's bread-and-butter is blocking.

The Dolphins chose Kroft and Eric Saubert as veteran additions in the wake of Mike Gesicki's departure because each of them can be more physical and impactful in the running game.

"I still think I can do some things well in the passing game," Kroft said. "I know at least going into – this is Year 9 for me — so going into that, I’m probably viewed more as a blocker now in this. But I still take pride in being able to do it all. Trying to be a three-down guy. I’ll never put myself into a box."

Coach Mike McDaniel can pair Durham Smythe and Kroft or Saubert in short-yardage situations. Or even some first-downs. And he could use Kroft and/or Saubert on third down and/or red-zone situations.

There is some good flexibility for McDaniel, who most often actually uses only one tight end.

Kroft, 30, has averaged only 10 catches over the last five seasons.

But in 2017 Kroft did have 42 catches and 7 touchdowns for the Bengals.

With so much attention on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, a "blocking" tight end is probably going to have some pretty easy pass-catching opportunities throughout the 2023 season.

"There’s several capable candidates to catch some balls and be an impactful part of this team I would say at all the offensive skill positions and the proof is in the pudding," McDaniel said.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft, center, celebrates with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, left, and wide receiver Marvin Jones (82) after scoring on a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Kroft is looking forward to teaming up with Smythe on some combo-blocks. The two got to know each other at "Tight End U," an off-season boot camp hosted by Kittle.

At Dolphins' camp, Kroft can pass along some veteran tricks to young tight ends like Tanner Conner, Elijah Higgins and Julian Hill. Specifically, Kroft said he'll try to help the rookie Higgins in his transition from big slot receiver at Stanford to NFL tight end.

"I was a rookie, shoot, nine years ago, but I’ve just been talking to him about not letting it get too big for him," Kroft said. "Just trying to take each day at a time. And at the end of the day, you’re going to mess stuff up. Everybody does. Everybody was a stupid rookie at one point, so I told him to just not get too low on himself and don’t get too high when you are making plays, too."

