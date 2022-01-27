The 49ers didn’t get a big game from tight end George Kittle in their Week 18 win over the Rams, but head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some reason to believe that Kittle could give the team more production.

That win came during a four-game stretch that saw Kittle catch nine passes for 78 yards, but he had four catches for 63 yards in Green Bay last weekend and Shanahan said on Thursday that Kittle has “gotten healthier than how he finished versus the Rams.”

“We love George and everything off the field, but what he does the most is on the field,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Because the energy that you see off [the field], that doesn’t help unless you have that same energy on the field. What’s cool is you can see it off the field and on the field, and that’s what you miss in not just the games that George missed [while] hurt, but even when he came back, he wasn’t totally himself for a while. He’s had to battle through a lot of stuff this year, and I think he’s kind of getting there.”

Kittle missed time early in the season with a calf injury and he was on the injury report with a knee injury during the second half, but he’s been off the list in recent weeks and a big day on Sunday would be a big help to the Niners’ chances of making it back to the Super Bowl.

George Kittle “healthier” than last meeting with the Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk