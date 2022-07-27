George Kittle: Having second-best selling NFL jersey in Mexico is 'awesome'

Kittle reacts to having a top selling NFL jersey in Mexico originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With 49ers fans scattered around the United States, the 49ers Faithful goes beyond the Bay Area.

But they also have a huge fanbase south of the border.

George Kittle, one of the most loved players in the NFL, learned he’s just as adored in Mexico.

Last week, the NFL Mexico Instagram account posted the top 10 selling jerseys in Mexico. Two 49ers players made the list.

At No. 2, only behind NFL legend Tom Brady, it was Kittle.

"I love that, are you kidding me?" Kittle told reporters on the opening day of training camp Tuesday. "The fact that I know the 49ers have fans in Mexico is awesome. You can kind of feel the love everywhere. Every time I've actually been to Mexico, there's plenty of fans down there too so I always enjoy that. It's an authentic love and you can just feel it and they're just so happy to be a part of the 49ers fandom. So I'm appreciative of them."

Well, Estadio Azteca will likely be flooded with Kittle jerseys when the 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

The other 49ers player on the list was Nick Bosa, who has the No. 6 best-selling jersey in Mexico.

One of the best things about sports is they usually bring people of all backgrounds together, and it's clear the love for Kittle has no borders.

