George Kittle gives heartfelt farewell to 49ers coach Jon Embree

Kittle thanks 49ers tight ends coach in heartfelt goodbye originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The People’s Tight End gave a heartfelt farewell to the People’s Tight End’s coach.

The 49ers parted ways with assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree last week, and George Kittle had to give Embree a proper sendoff.

“Embo!!! Thank you! The last 5 years have gone by too fast,” Kittle wrote on his Instagram page. “Being able to start my NFL career with you was the best possible thing for me. You showed me the standard at which you had to play to have a chance to succeed in this league. Always reminding me to have fun and to give great effort. You convinced me to never run out of bounds and to set the tone on each play, with or without the football. You also leveled up my taste in tequila. I am happy that more guys get the chance to be coached by you. Continue to raise the bar!”

George Kittle says goodbye to his Assistant HC & TE coach Jon Embree. #49ers pic.twitter.com/jV6zcOfb5l — Coach Yac ðŸ—£ (@Coach_Yac) February 9, 2022

Embree, 56, was a part of Kyle Shanahan’s original coaching staff in 2017, and he was there since Kittle first came into the league, helping shape him into the elite tight end that 49ers fans know and love today.

In their five seasons together, Embree guided Kittle into becoming the first 49ers tight end in franchise history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season, while also helping him to establish himself as one of the best at his position.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins officially announced they hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach.

Story continues

And now, McDaniel appears to not be wasting any time building his staff. The Miami Herald reported McDaniel is bringing Embree to South Beach with him in the same role.

We’ll now have to wait and see who will be the next leader for Kittle and the tight ends squad.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast