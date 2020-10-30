George Kittle gives funny answer about chatting up 49ers' opponents

Kittle gives funny answer about chatting up 49ers' opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle likes to have fun with his opponents on 49ers game days.

The tight end's outgoing personality always is on display when he's between the lines, and Kittle often can be heard exchanging friendly trash talk with his opponents. When asked about the interactions on the field, Kittle said he gets a mixed reaction from those he lines up against.

"I either get silence, they swear at me, or we start having a conversation," Kittle told reporters on Thursday. "It just depends on the guy, but I always throw some feelers out there and see I'm gonna be dealing with for the whole day.

"It's fun for me, because I jump from side to side so I get to go up against a bunch of different people, and it's really funny because maybe I'm on the right side and a guy will tell me to shove it, and shut up, but I'll go to the left side and we'll have a conversation the entire game. So, it's fun for me, and I like to have those conversations."

During the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Kittle and defensive lineman Chandler Jones had a great exchange after a designed hand-off for the tight end.

“Tight end-around, are you kidding me? What is this, Madden?” Jones appeared to ask Kittle after the play.

Kittle's on-field demeanor is part of what makes him such a phenomenal player, and his lovable approach has made him one of the most beloved players in the 49ers' locker room, as well as one of the most productive.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast