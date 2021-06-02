George Kittle gave Jed York hand-written note after 49ers contract

Kittle gave York hand-written thank you after 49ers contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle is a one-of-a-kind tight end and a unique person.

49ers owner Jed York revealed on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday that Kittle gave him a hand-written note to thank him after the tight end agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract in August of 2020.

"I think George is easily one of the top people in the NFL," York told Eisen. "Just an awesome guy, an awesome, awesome football player. The first person ever to do a hand-written card for me to say thank you for a new contract, ever in the NFL. Since 2005, my first year, first guy ever to do a hand-written card.

"He handed me a thank you note. He lost it last year after we had done the deal. With all the moves and just everything, he had it in his storage because he moved to Nashville with his wife. He's like, 'I found it, and I just wanted to hand-deliver you a card.' Beautifully-written card, the thank you note. The first time I've had a hand-written note from any player for doing a contract extension."

Kittle was hampered by injuries last season, catching only 48 passes for 634 yards and two touchdowns while playing in just eight games.

The 49ers were able to re-sign most of their high-priority free agents, and made a big draft splash when they traded up to the No. 3 overall pick to select quarterback Trey Lance. While Lance is the quarterback of the future, Jimmy Garoppolo still is expected to be the starter this season, as Kittle and the 49ers look to return to Super Bowl contention and bring the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay.

If Kittle can help do that, York will be the one giving him a thank you note at the championship parade.

