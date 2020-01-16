George Kittle has full practice, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander limited

The 49ers had every player on the practice field Thursday. The even better news: Tight end George Kittle was a full participant as coach Kyle Shanahan anticipated earlier in the day.

Kittle sat out Wednesday’s work with some “wear and tear” in his ankle, according to Shanahan.

“I feel fabulous,” Kittle told reporters after practice. “Thanks for asking.”

Kittle and defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadriceps/hamstring) were the only 49ers to miss Wednesday’s practice. Ford returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) remained limited.

Running backs Tevin Coleman (elbow) and Raheem Mostert (calf) were full participants again Thursday.