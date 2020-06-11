One play from the 2019 NFL season was the perfect example of who George Kittle is. When the 49ers star tight end caught Jimmy Garoppolo's quick pass, stiff-armed and dragged multiple New Orleans Saints for a gain of 39 yards, it was exact visual of how terrifying he is for opposing defenses.

Kittle's clutch play in the final minute helped set up a last-second, game-winning field goal to beat the Saints 48-46 on the road.

George Freakin' Kittle 😱😱😱pic.twitter.com/y7ywfKYM2L — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2019

Pro Football Focus proved just how hard Kittle is to tackle yet again on Wednesday night. He topped Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and leads all tight ends since 2017 with 45 forced missed tackles.

Most missed tackles forced by a TE Since 2017



1. George Kittle - 45

2. Travis Kelce - 40

3. Austin Hooper - 22 pic.twitter.com/EW7m31GzUs







— PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2020

And he did all that in his first three NFL season after being a fifth-round draft pick.

Kittle missed two games last season due to ankle and knee injuries, but that didn't stop him from crushing defenders. The 26-year-old was the only tight end or receiver to force 20 missed tackles in 2019.

[RELATED: Why Simms missed mark by ranking Jimmy G so low among QBs]

It's understandable why Kelce had superior receiving stats (283 receptions, 3,603 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns) to Kittle's 216 receptions, 2,945 receiving yards and 12 TDs. Kelce has been handed far superior quarterback play. When it comes to menaces in the open field, though, there's nobody better than Kittle.

Story continues

Good luck trying to tackle Kittle this year with Super Bowl revenge and a giant contract on his mind.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



George Kittle has forced most missed tackles by tight end since 2017 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



