George Kittle flagged for controversial pass interference in Super Bowl 54

Alex Didion

It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some sort of officiating controversy.

With just seconds remaining in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV and the score tied at 10, an unbelievable connection between 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle was brought back after offensive pass interference was called on Kittle.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Despite an outcry from 49ers fans everywhere, you can see a full extension of the right arm from Kittle. Al Riveron, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating, confirmed the call was correct on Twitter.

[RELATED: Lynch wanted Shanahan to call timeout at end of first half]

49ers fans everywhere were not as pleased. Had the flag not been called, the 49ers would have had first-and-goal with eight seconds left in the half to potentially add to their lead. Instead, Garoppolo and Co. were resigned to kneeling out the rest of the clock into halftime.

George Kittle flagged for controversial pass interference in Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next