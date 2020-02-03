George Kittle flagged for controversial pass interference in Super Bowl 54

It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some sort of officiating controversy.

With just seconds remaining in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV and the score tied at 10, an unbelievable connection between 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle was brought back after offensive pass interference was called on Kittle.

This was called offensive PI. pic.twitter.com/ilTbqoNRmE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Are you surprised they called this OPI? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UaUSdZV0lI — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 3, 2020

Despite an outcry from 49ers fans everywhere, you can see a full extension of the right arm from Kittle. Al Riveron, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Officiating, confirmed the call was correct on Twitter.

The receiver extends his arm and creates separation while the ball is in the air, therefore it is offensive pass interference. – AL#SBLIV pic.twitter.com/hxAvggDqhS — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) February 3, 2020

49ers fans everywhere were not as pleased. Had the flag not been called, the 49ers would have had first-and-goal with eight seconds left in the half to potentially add to their lead. Instead, Garoppolo and Co. were resigned to kneeling out the rest of the clock into halftime.

