George Kittle fined for "F— Dallas" t-shirt

49ers tight end George Kittle expected a fine from the NFL this week and he got one.

Kittle displayed a t-shirt with "F— Dallas" written on it while celebrating a touchdown by teammate Jordan Mason in last Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys. Kittle said that he wore the shirt as a tribute to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer doing the same thing and that he'd "100 percent" do it again despite the likelihood of a fine.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the league has indeed fined Kittle. The NFL fine schedule calls for a penalty of $10,927 for displaying "personal messages" on the field, but Fowler reports that he's been fined a higher amount. Per the report, it's a fine of $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Kittle won't have a chance to break out the shirt again in the regular season, but there could be a playoff meeting between the teams for the third year in a row.