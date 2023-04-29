George Kittle fan Cameron Latu thrilled now to be 49ers tight end's teammate

New 49er Latu considers chance to learn from Kittle 'a blessing' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Working with George Kittle might be the most exciting part of being a 49ers draft pick to Cameron Latu.

The team selected the Alabama tight end with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, and Kittle was the first name Latu mentioned when speaking with Bay Area media via video.

“Man, that’s all I watch, especially in the run game,” Latu said when asked about his new team’s offense. "I try to model my game after George. Watched him these last few years with my tight ends coach and tried to take tools he’s been using in the run game and passing and apply it to my game.

“To team up with him and be on the same team is a blessing. Just to be able to learn from him.”

Latu is a former linebacker who brought his defensive mindset to the other side of the ball. The Crimson Tide needed bodies at tight end during Latu's sophomore season, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkesian suggested he make the switch.

The rest is history.

Playing tight end at Alabama couldn't have been a more appropriate preparation for Latu's 49ers future. He's already very familiar with coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

“I watched a lot of their tape,” Latu said. “A lot of the run stuff that we do at Alabama, we stole from the 49ers because their run game package is pretty phenomenal. Just the key factors of George Kittle’s blocking and his technique, I learned a lot from him in that part of the game.

“Then you go to the passing game, and he does the same -- just as well. Contested catches, YAC after the catch. I just know they use the tight end heavy, and I’m excited to go learn under that offense.”

Latu also spent a good amount of time with 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury during his visit to Santa Clara and, needless to say, is ready to work with his new position coach.

“I spent about two hours with Coach Fleury just watching film,” Latu said. “The way he dissects film is amazing. He’s very detailed, and I just can’t wait to be coached by him. I’m very excited.”

Latu added that he sees himself as a balanced player, effective in both the run game as a blocker and in the passing game in protection and as a receiver. While he knows he'll need to improve some elements of his game in the NFL, Latu believes he'll be an asset wherever the 49ers need him.

