George Kittle explains why he kept saying 'wow' after 49ers' win over Bucs
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle explains why he kept saying "wow" after 49ers' win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WATCH: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith officially names Desmond Ridder as the starting QB
The Seahawks have a short week because of their Thursday game against the 49ers and that may make it too difficult for running back Ken Walker to get back into the lineup. Walker injured his ankle in Week 13 and he did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers as a result. During an [more]
The Falcons officially have a new starting quarterback. A report last week indicated the team would start rookie Desmond Ridder rather than Marcus Mariota after their bye week. The Falcons are back from that time off on Monday and head coach Arthur Smith confirmed that he made a change for the Week 15 matchup against [more]
Goff is nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award for the 2nd week in a row and the fourth time this season
Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Javon Kinlaw and the rest of the 49ers' defensive line injuries.
Wentz is back and will serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup.
In the matter of Justin Herbert, it's time to move the discussion beyond cherry-picked stats and loud, wrong, self-elevation.
Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward and other 49ers players reacted to Deebo Samuel's injury on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without punter Arryn Siposs indefinitely after he suffered a leg injury and was carted off against Giants after trying to advance a blocked punt
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were getting tests done at Stanford Hospital.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are streaking toward the NFL playoffs as the hottest teams in the league.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.