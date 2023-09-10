George Kittle expects to play today

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is good to go today against the Steelers.

Kittle was listed as questionable with a groin injury on the 49ers' final injury report, but he expects to play today, according to multiple reports.

Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns last season and is one of the most important players on the 49ers' offense, so his availability will be vital to quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers are two-point road favorites at Pittsburgh today.