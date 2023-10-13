George Kittle expects fine for anti-Dallas T-shirt and doesn't care

49ers tight end George Kittle knew the consequences for raising his jersey to reveal his undershirt Sunday night. He did it anyway and has no regrets.

"One hundred percent," Kittle said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I’d do it again."

Kittle is subject to a $10,927 fine for a "personal message" uniform violation for his "F—k Dallas" reveal. While Kittle has not heard from the league, he expects a letter.

"Probably to get a fine," Kittle said. "I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So, it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

Kittle, a student of the team's history, paid homage to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore an undershirt with the same message during the 1994 NFC Championship Game victory over the Cowboys.

He has not heard from Plummer but said he would love to "just [to] get his vibe."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was unbothered by the T-shirt, but Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons accused Kittle of "making it way more personal than it had to be."

Kittle will not wear a similar T-shirt this week as the 49ers have no great rivalry with the Browns.

"I don't make things up," Kittle said. "We stand on the shoulders of the 49ers before us. It's something I've seen my whole career, and finally, I just wanted to channel it."