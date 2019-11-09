George Kittle doubtful for Monday night vs. Seahawks

To get to 9-0, the 49ers may have to do it without tight end George Kittle.

Kittle officially is doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Seahawks with knee and ankle injuries.

Players listed as doubtful typically don’t play; however, the designation simply means that he’s less than 50-percent likely to play. And it sounds like there’s a chance Kittle will play.

“If it was any other player, I’d say he’d be out,” Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Saturday.

Kicker Robbie Gould (quad) also is doubtful for the game. Tackles Joe Staley (leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) are both questionable, as is cornerback Akhello Witherspoon (foot, quad).

Not receiving injury designations on the final report are fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Matt Breida, running back Raheem Mostert, and defensive lineman Dee Ford. Each were limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Juszczyk, Breida, and Ford fully participated in practice on Saturday.