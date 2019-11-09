George Kittle “in doubt” for Monday night

49ers tight end George Kittle fought through knee and ankle injuries to play most of the Week Nine game against the Cardinals, until he simply couldn’t keep going. He may not be able to keep going on Monday night, either.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Kittle’s status is “in doubt” for the Week 10 game against the Seahawks.

Kittle didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday. On Saturday, he’ll receive a label for Monday night — there’s a good chance he will be out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coach Kyle Shanahan has been guarded regarding information on Kittle, saying only that an MRI showed that Kittle has “issues” with the knee and ankle.

If Kittle can’t go, Ross Dwelley becomes the top option at tight end for the 49ers. He had four catches for 29 yards last Thursday night.

Kittle took a big hit to the knee early in the 28-25 win over the Cardinals, exited for a bit, and then came back and kept going as if nothing happened. He scored San Francisco’s first touchdown in the game on a 30-yard pass, and he seemed to be OK until he left during the final few drives.