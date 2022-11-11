George Kittle dismisses 49ers having 'too many mouths to feed' problem

Kittle dismisses 49ers having ‘too many mouths to feed’ issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Time and time again, no matter the sport, perceived "super teams" have failed to meet expectations. Injuries always are a roadblock. Sometimes chemistry combusts instead of forming the perfect potion. Problems also can arise from there simply being one ball, making it impossible to make everyone happy.

With the 49ers' acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, plus Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell both being healthy for San Francisco's Sunday night showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Niners now have a plethora of skill players that coach Kyle Shanahan can give the ball to. Can that turn into a problem?

Tight end George Kittle protests that notion.

"I keep getting asked, 'Are there too many mouths to feed?' I don't think so," Kittle said Thursday after 49ers practice. "As long as you're winning games, I don't really think there's too many mouths to feed. I think we have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays."

The 49ers' last game before enjoying a bye week was a great example of Kittle's assessment. McCaffrey put on a show meant for a superstar in the 49ers' 31-14 win. The do-it-all running back carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and one touchdown. He caught eight pass for 55 yards and another touchdown. To top it off, McCaffrey pulled off the unthinkable, throwing the ball once for a 34-yard touchdown.

He wasn't alone, though.

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving yards with 81 on six catches, and was on the receiving end of McCaffrey's touchdown toss. Kittle himself put the icing on the cake in the win, hauling in a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

All that came without Samuel or Mitchell. All eyes will be on how Shanahan utilizes McCaffrey and Samuel, two of the most versatile offensive players in the NFL, Sunday night against the Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Both players can pick apart a defense out of the backfield or lining up as a receiver. Adding Mitchell to the backfield is another bonus as well.

Story continues

Mitchell hasn't been on the field since sustaining an MCL injury in the season opener. Last season, Mitchell stepped in after Raheem Mostert went down to a knee injury in the first game. His rookie year was held 11 games due to injuries, but he still ran for 963 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 87.5 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry.

Even fullback Kyle Juszczyk can be a weapon, catching the ball or gaining yards on the ground.

Where's the problem? That's what Kittle wants to know.

"I think our game plan does a good job of spreading that ball out and getting the ball to the guys who make those plays, whether it's Deebo, Aiyuk, Christian, Juice, me, Elijah," Kittle said. "I just think we have guys who are going to make plays, and our game plan this week gives us an opportunity to do that."

When Kittle broke the single-season receiving yards record for a tight end in 2018 with 1,377, the 49ers won a grand total of four games. He has been on the losing end of a Super Bowl and the losing end of an NFC Championship Game, as have so many other 49ers stars. McCaffrey, the latest sensation of the group, has made the playoffs once.

That was during his rookie year in 2017, which also was the only time his team finished with double-digit wins.

Every mouth will need a bite or two. Some more than others. Each win will make it all worth it.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast