George Kittle departs with ankle injury

Injuries have been an issue for the 49ers all season and they are continuing to mount in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Shortly after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went to the locker room in the fourth quarter, tight end George Kittle made the same trip. Both players have ankle injuries and the team called them both questionable to return.

Kittle was injured while making a remarkable 25-yard catch on a throw from Nick Mullens. He had two catches for 39 yards before heading to the locker room.

The 49ers also saw star linebacker Fred Warner shaken up during the second half. They trail the Seahawks 30-14 with nine-plus minutes left to play.

