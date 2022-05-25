All indications from the 49ers this offseason have been that the club is ready to hand the starting quarterback role over to 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he’s expecting Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded at some point, but admitted there isn’t a guarantee it happens. But if Garoppolo hadn’t had surgery on his throwing shoulder, he may have found another team already.

Either way, Lance is the top quarterback in the facility as the 49ers get their OTAs underway this week. And according to star tight end George Kittle, Lance is acting like it.

“I definitely think he’s taken ownership, for sure,” Kittle said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “You can kind of tell that in meetings, he’ll talk. He’s assuming responsibility. … He’s letting his personality show a little bit. And he’s going to be out there slinging the rock around.”

Lance started two games for the 49ers last year, going 1-1 in those games. In his six total appearances as a rookie, Lance completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 168 yards with a TD.

George Kittle: I definitely think Trey Lance has taken ownership originally appeared on Pro Football Talk