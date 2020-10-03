How George Kittle, Deebo Samuel's return helps Nick Mullens vs. Eagles

How Mullens is helped by return of Kittle, Deebo vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Mullens might not be the 49ers' starting quarterback for much longer, but at least for one week, he'll get to throw to two targets returning from injury.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle and dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel will return to the lineup Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday, and no one is happier than Mullens.

"They're two great playmakers on this football team and even getting on the practice field this week you're quickly reminded about their speed," Mullens told reporters Friday (H/T 49ers Web Zone). "They're so fast at every practice rep and every game rep, and we're going to love to have their speed, physicality and mindset back on the field this week. I'm pumped for those guys that they're finally healthy."

Kittle suffered a sprained knee in the 49ers' season opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals and has missed the last two games. Samuel hasn't played this season while recovering from a foot injury.

Their return will make Mullens' job easier. Even after throwing for 343 yards last week in a win over the New York Giants, there's always room for improvement for the former Southern Miss quarterback.

"It adds some excitement, you can get the ball into those guys' hands," Mullens said. "I haven't played with George in a while and so he's always messing with me about it. 'I can't wait to play with you again.' I love that. And George and Deebo, those guys bring energy, they bring great energy. They're leaders of this football team and that helps the entire offense. It helps the team and they've done great in practice. Like I said, very fast, very physical, great mindsets. And so, we're pumped to have those guys out there and it's been a great week."

While the 49ers still won't have Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert or Tevin Coleman on Sunday, they will get a glimpse of what the offense can do with Kittle and Samuel joining Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr., Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and others.

With the 0-3 Eagles in town, it should be the perfect opportunity for Mullens and Co. to gel.

