George Kittle, Deebo Samuel practicing on Thursday

The 49ers have a handful of players who could wind up as game-time decisions for Sunday night’s game against the Packers and two of them returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Tight end George Kittle has missed the last two games with ankle and knee injuries, but, per multiple reports from Niners practice, was back on the field in a no-contact jersey. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also working in a no-contact jersey after injuring his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle), left tackle Joe Staley (finger), defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and kicker Robbie Gould (quad) remained out of practice.

The game against the Packers kicks off a tough stretch for the 49ers, so getting as many hands on deck as possible would be a big positive for the NFC West leaders.