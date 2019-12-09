49ers fans traveled well to New Orleans for the game against the Saints on Sunday.

But it was a 49ers fan born and raised in The Big Easy that might have had the biggest hand in San Francisco's thrilling 48-46 win.

After the game, All-Pro tight end George Kittle was wearing an unusual necklace at his locker and at his press conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The necklace, sent to Kittle by the unidentified fan, was made of gator feet.

Yes, alligator feet.

A 49ers fan who was born and raised in NOLA sent George Kittle this gator-feet necklace a few weeks ago.



"He said, ‘Bring this to New Orleans with you and they'll protect you,'" Kittle told @usatodaysports. "It did me well." pic.twitter.com/WXQSb23Jnn



— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 8, 2019

Kittle and the 49ers needed all the help they could get to win a crazy, back-and-forth game in the Superdome.

After the Saints took a one-point lead with 53 seconds left in regulation, it was Kittle's incredible 39-yard catch and run on fourth-and-2 that helped set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.

[RELATED: Kittle fulfills promise to York family]

Kittle finished the game with six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown.

We recommend that Kittle continue to bring the gator-feet necklace with him to the rest of the 49ers games this season.

George Kittle credits gator-feet necklace for 49ers' win over Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area