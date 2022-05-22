George Kittle comical NSFW response proving Jimmy Garoppolo's great attitude

Kittle's comical NSFW response proving Jimmy G's great attitude originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' quarterback situation in 2021 was not ideal for Jimmy Garoppolo, but George Kittle shared how the veteran handled it like a pro.

On Friday, the All-Pro appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and shared how the veteran quarterback was above reproach when it came to the club drafting his replacement in Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are several situations that have been made public about an incumbent play-caller giving his successor the cold shoulder. Garoppolo did nothing of the sort, which is why his reputation in the 49ers locker room as a leader is spotless.

“Jimmy G could have been a d—- and said ‘It’s not my job, not my responsibility to take care of this guy and put him under my wing.’” Kittle said. “But instead, what he did, he was professional every single day and he didn’t complain one time.

“He showed up, he worked, he started, he got us to an NFC Championship Game, and helped Trey along the way.”

Garoppolo is still on the 49ers roster after successful shoulder surgery during the offseason which caused trade options to fizzle.

Both John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have stated they can see a situation where the veteran could stick around through the 2022 season, but the willingness of Garoppolo to go through the same situation again, is unknown.

“Some would say it’s definitely awkward,” Kittle said. “You trade three first-round picks for a quarterback, there’s writing on the wall. It is what it is. It’s the NFL. Everyone is trying to bring in younger, better, cheaper players. The’s just the way the league is.”

“There’s an awkwardness to it, but at the end of the day we’re all here on the same team and we’re trying to win Super Bowls. The lucky thing we have here at the 49ers is I feel like we have a fantastic culture of guys who just want to get better every day as we love everyone in that locker room.”

Story continues

Garoppolo is not scheduled to be cleared to throw until closer to training camp which all but eliminates a team having interest in trading for him. If he does remain on the 49ers roster heading into the 2022 season, one thing is certain - his professional demeanor.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast