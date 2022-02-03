How George Kittle cheered up 49ers fan after harrowing LA experience

How Kittle cheered up 49ers fan after harrowing LA experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle is known as the People’s Tight End for a reason.

After attending the 49ers' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys, Faithful fan Amber Ristick, 19, and her family decided they could not miss the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles. It turns out that the worst part about the game for Amber might not have been the loss on the field.

While the Ristick family waited for the crowd to dissipate after the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Rams, two rowdy and intoxicated fans behind them toppled over a row of seats and on to Amber. Unable to control their fall, all three fell into the row below.

With her leg stuck in between the seats and unable to move with the weight of two people on top of her, Amber knew there was something seriously wrong with her leg. SoFi Stadium workers extricated her from the stands, and medical staff on site recommended that she should be transported to a local facility for X-rays.

While Amber sat in the ambulance at field level, her mother, clad in a George Kittle jersey, waited outside the door. What happened next helped Amber feel a little better after what was a harrowing experience in Los Angeles.

“Hey, I like your jersey,” Amber’s mother overheard. She turned to find herself face-to-face with none other than George Kittle.

After her mother relayed the story of what happened, Kittle asked if Amber was OK and if he could meet her. The All-Pro tight end then boarded the ambulance himself to have a chat with the young fan.

“He asked me how I felt and we took a few pictures,” Amber told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He made a couple of jokes, and he went on his way. He was so nice and it honestly helped my emotional state so much between the loss of the game and hurting my leg.”

#49ers George Kittle, the Peopleâ€™s Tight End, was doing good work as usual - cheering up #49ersFaithful Amber Ristick who had a less than fortunate visit to Sofi stadium for the NFC championship game. pic.twitter.com/gLKkemWjQr — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) February 3, 2022

Amber later found out she broke her tibia, which usually has a recovery time of approximately three months. While she is in quite a bit of pain, the experience won’t keep her from following the 49ers on road trips.

And now, after her meeting with the People’s Tight End, Amber will be a Kittle fan for life.

