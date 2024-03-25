George Kittle, Charvarius Ward are expected back for training camp after core muscle surgeries

A pair of 49ers players are on the mend after having surgery to kick off the offseason.

General Manager John Lynch said at the league meetings on Monday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, that tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward both had core muscle surgery. Lynch expects both players to be fully cleared in time for training camp this summer.

Ward posted a picture of himself coming out of surgery in February, but did not specify what kind of procedure he underwent. He was on the injury report in the second half of the season because of a groin injury.

Kittle also dealt with a groin injury heading into last season, but did not miss any regular season time as a result of the issue.