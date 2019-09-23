George Kittle channels The Rock after 49ers' 24-20 win over Steelers

George Kittle is a huge wrestling fan.

Last season, the 49ers tight end needed to hustle out of his postgame press conference in order to over to the SAP Center in San Jose for a WWE event.

It was with that knowledge in mind that NBC Sports Bay Area had Kittle record a segment in which he pumped up 49ers fans for the home opener.

First home game of the season. 3-0 on the line. @gkittle46 wants you loud today Faithful 🔥 pic.twitter.com/73AvXWi6Xs — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2019

So after the 49ers beat the Steelers on Sunday to improve to 3-0, the team caught Kittle jumping into that wrestling mentality.

Last December, NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan spoke to Kittle about his love of wrestling.

"One of my favorite things is when I see guys flying out of the ring 24-7. Ladders matches, stuff like that," Kittle said at the time. "I love when there's not a single second of down time. Everyone getting pushed, fight, fight, fight, fall out of the ring, and the next guy comes in. He falls out, next guy comes in. It's like a rotation of six guys."

If the 49ers keep up their winning ways, Kittle might have to make a heel turn.

