This George Kittle catch is unreal
The 49ers’ offense was struggling to move the ball against a good Dallas defense. Then they ran a play action bootleg that gave QB Brock Purdy time to find TE George Kittle alone in the middle of the field. The throw was a little off target, but Kittle helped out his QB with maybe the 49ers’ catch of the year.