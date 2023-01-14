George Kittle on Brock Purdy stepping up for 49ers, addition of Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on quarterback Brock Purdy stepping up for 49ers, addition of running back Christian McCaffrey.
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
WATCH: Brock Purdy throws 1st playoff TD to Christian McCaffrey.
Okay, that's hilarious.
Here are some other options if big point spreads are scaring you away this playoff weekend.
Matt Harmon breaks down the six wild-card matchups from an analytical perspective to get you ready for the start of the NFL playoffs.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Mike Murphy has been with the Giants since they moved to San Francisco, but he's ready to fully embrace retirement after 65 seasons in the clubhouse.
The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ian Happ, reaching a $10.85 million deal for 2023, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
With quarterback's departure from Las Vegas all but official, the only question left seems to be where he'll play next.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
As of Monday, it looked like Sean McVay would leave the Rams after six seasons. He ultimately decided to stay. So why did he choose not to leave? Although plenty of Rams fans are behaving as if McVay’s decision to stay means he was never considering leaving at all, well, that’s just incorrect. Last Sunday, Jay [more]
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.