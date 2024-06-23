George Kittle: Brock Purdy looks like the guy, which is really nice

The 49ers traded former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance after the rookie season that Brock Purdy had. A year later, Purdy is being talked about as potentially becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks a year from now after the two seasons he has had.

Purdy helped the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in the 2022 season before an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow early in the loss to the Eagles. Last season, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Chiefs.

The 49ers are sold on Purdy as their quarterback of the present and the future.

"He looks like the guy, which is really nice," 49ers tight end George Kittle told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area last week from Tight End U, via 49erswebzone.com. "He's in the building every day. He's the same guy every single day. He's consistent. He's incredibly competitive. It's fun seeing him yell at guys when they don't hit the route depth, if they have the wrong landmark. He's taking control of the offense and making it his."

Purdy just completed his first full offseason, taking the most practice reps of the team's quarterbacks for the first time in his career.

"Actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers," Purdy said this offseason. "Last year, I didn't have that, so now that I'm able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I've gotten better."

Purdy has taken some ownership of Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason.

"It's Kyle, and Kyle's calling the plays, but Brock's getting guys to do what he wants them to do, which is really fun to see," Kittle said.