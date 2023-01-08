George Kittle on how Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey could propel 49ers to Super Bowl
Tight end George Kittle on how quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey could propel the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.
The Giants activated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad ahead of Sunday afternoon’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
Really good breakdown of 3 plays that show how Kyle Shanahan is getting the most out of QB Brock Purdy. From Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24):
The Jaguars weren't the ones who were broken after the 2021 season, says Marvin Jones.
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
The Warriors turned to Anthony Lamb to pick up the scoring slack against the Orlando Magic. But the clock is ticking on his two-way deal.
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
After playing in just 10 defensive snaps last week, Josh Norman will get the start for the Panthers in today's season finale.
The Denver Broncos have been granted permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used Jack Jones' suspension as a "teaching moment" with his players, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
There's a lot on the line as the NFL's regular season comes to a close. Here is every possible playoff permutation for Week 18.
As the NFL's 2022 regular season reaches its conclusion this weekend, several single-season marks could fall.
In the final regular-season game of his 23rd NFL season, the GOAT is closing in on multiple single-season league records
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin offers his opinion on Brian Daboll resting his starters in Week 18 against the Eagles.
Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh. Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale: If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs. If the Patriots lose and [more]