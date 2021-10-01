George Kittle: If my body says I can go, I’ll be out there

49ers General Manager John Lynch called tight end George Kittle a hard guy to keep off the field when discussing Kittle’s calf injury, but the team may have to do that this weekend.

Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. When Kittle spoke to reporters on Friday, he made it sound like might be on the wrong side of questionable a couple of days ahead of the game against the Seahawks.

“Dealing with some swelling, little pain and doing what we can to make sure I’m available Sunday,” Kittle said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m going to do everything I can to be on the field Sunday. If my body says I can go, I’ll be out there.”

The 49ers will likely be down two cornerbacks. K'Waun Williams (calf) has been ruled out and Josh Norman (chest) is listed as doubtful. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) join Kittle in the questionable category.

