George Kittle bids farewell to TE coach Jon Embree, who will join Miami coaching staff

One of several changes on the 49ers coaching staff this offseason was the departure of tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree. He is set to join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff where former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is now the head coach.

Embree joined the 49ers staff in 2017 as the tight ends coach and assistant head coach when Kyle Shanahan took over as the head coach. He held that job for all five years and oversaw George Kittle’s rapid ascension from fifth-round pick to First-Team All-Pro. The tight end spot is also one of the most important positions on the field in the 49ers’ offense, which makes Embree’s loss a potentially significant one.

Evidence of the gravity of Embree’s departure was shown in Kittle’s heartfelt Instagram post thanking the only position coach he’s known since joining the NFL:

“Embo!!! Thank you!” Kittle wrote. “The last 5 years have gone by too fast. Being able to start my NFL career with you was the best possible thing for me. You showed me the standard at which you had to play to have a chance to succeed in this league. Always reminding me to have fun and to give great effort. You convinced me to never run out of bounds and to set the tone on each play, with or without the football. You also leveled up my taste in tequila. I am happy that more guys get the chance to be coached by you. Continue to raise the bar!”