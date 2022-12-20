George Kittle 'balls out' for Eli Manning's fantasy football team 'Jersey Boys'

Kittle 'balls out' for Manning's fantasy team 'Jersey Boys' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Eli Manning might owe 49ers tight end George Kittle a gift basket for his hard work on the field.

The 49ers officially clinched the NFC West on Thursday night with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Kittle led San Francisco in receiving with four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, helping his team secure a playoff berth.

More importantly, Kittle helped Manning's fantasy football team, the "Jersey Boys," earn a win in the playoffs.

"Are you happy that you helped Eli's team or do you literally not care at all?" Peyton Manning asked Kittle Monday night on the ESPN "Manningcast" during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

"I really care for Eli, so you know, I'm very happy that I could help him out," Kittle said. "I was going for that. Just making sure I could ball out for my fantasy football coaches, man."

The younger Manning laughed and thanked Kittle for the win while the elder Manning remained skeptical.

"I don't believe a word you said," Peyton joked.

