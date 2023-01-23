George Kittle’s astonishing catch sets up Christian McCaffrey TD run

George Kittle has one of the biggest personalities in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers’ tight end made one of the biggest plays in Sunday’s NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had Kittle open over the middle in the third quarter. He threw a pass that Kittle flagged with one hand, then saw it deflect off his facemask before he came down with the football.

The play was good for 30 yards and was instrumental in a 91-yard drive that ended with a short Christian McCaffrey touchdown run.

The Niners had 8 first downs the entire game prior to this drive. On the march, they collected 6 more.

watching a Cowboys-49ers playoff game tied going into the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/0SPqnFiDaV — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire