George Kittle asked Brock Purdy priceless question during 49ers' tough loss

Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.

"Brock, lefty?" the tight end asked Purdy. "Are you ambidextrous?"

Purdy exited the NFC Championship Game in the first quarter after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. He was forced to re-enter the game in the third quarter when backup Josh Johnson exited due to a concussion, but told reporters after the game he couldn't throw the football more than five or 10 yards.

Purdy completed all four of his pass attempts in Philadelphia, and two after he endured the torn UCL. (And yes, while throwing his injured right arm.)

It's not clear when exactly Kittle said this line -- whether it was before or after Purdy had to re-enter the game for Johnson -- but the tight end stayed true to himself by cracking wise in a tense moment.

"Football is a lot easier when you're having fun," Kittle said following the 49ers' 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. "I don't want anyone to get so stressed out and jittery and anxious because we're in a huge football game.

"At the end of the day, we are playing a kid's game. I get the stakes are incredibly high, but if you have fun, it's so much easier."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast