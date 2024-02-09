George Kittle, Arik Armstead remain limited in practice, but 49ers say they'll play

Two key 49ers players were listed as limited practice participants for the second straight day on Thursday, but there's no intrigue about their availability for Super Bowl LVIII.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at his press conference that tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle Arik Armstead will both play on Sunday. Kittle has been dealing with a toe injury while Armstead is listed with knee and foot issues.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) joined Kittle and Armstead in the limited category for the second straight day.

Left tackle Trent Williams is the only 49ers playr to miss practice this week, but he was resting on Wednesday and was back on Thursday. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) remained a full participant.