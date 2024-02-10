George Kittle, Arik Armstead practice fully Friday, have no injury designation

The 49ers have only one player with an injury designation on their practice report.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) is questionable despite full practices all week.

Tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee/foot) were full participants in Friday's practice, the first time this week they have fully participated. Neither has an injury designation.

Both players were limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) also are good to go.

Left tackle Trent Williams is the only player on the team's 53-player roster who missed any of the three days of practice, taking Wednesday as a rest day.