George Kittle, Antonio Brown commence their football courtship

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has kept a very low profile in the aftermath of the unflattering report regarding the latest distraction he has created in Pittsburgh. With one exception.

49ers tight end George Kittle, apparently aware of the rift currently existing between Brown and the Steelers, tweeted a simple greeting to wideout who currently may be feeling unwanted: “Sup?”

Brown responded, tweeting a starry eyed emoji.

The gesture is being interpreted, regardless of intent, as Kittle making a pitch for Brown to join the 49ers, and Brown accepting. The biggest impediment (beyond 49ers management actually wanting Brown), continues to be Brown’s contract. Because the Steelers opt for large signing bonuses over guaranteed money beyond the first year, and because the Steelers routinely restructure contracts to create cap space, the cap consequences for trading or cutting Brown would exceed $21 million.

But if this embattled receiver has also become embittered, the Steelers could be looking at a T.O. 2005 situation, on the other end of the Commonwealth. Which could force them to do something in order to avoid another season filled with even more distractions that trace back to a receiver who has demonstrated in recent months a side far different than the hard-working, always-smiling yardage and touchdown machine.

And if Brown somehow ends up in San Francisco this offseason, yes, the 49ers and Steelers are scheduled to face each other in 2019.